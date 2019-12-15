PNG’s ICT professionals recognised

The recipients were chosen for their contribution to ICT and the digital economy in PNG, and are largely women.

“The women and men we recognise today are all making an important contribution to PNG’s future. Their potential will only grow once the Coral Sea Cable is online in 2020,” Australian Deputy High Commissioner Caitlin Wilson said when presenting the dedication certificates at the Australian High Commission on Thursday, 11 December.

“High quality infrastructure is critical, but we also honour the energetic and innovative Papua New Guineans who will bring digital transformation to PNG.”

The new Coral Sea Cable project is on track for launch to consumers in early 2020, providing high-speed internet to PNG.

The 4,700km of cable laid through the Coral Sea – connecting Port Moresby and Honiara with Sydney and the world – will greatly increase the accessibility and quality of internet in PNG, transforming opportunities for businesses and individuals.

The Coral Sea Cable is supported by the Australian government and will deliver a substantial upgrade to PNG’s international gateway – providing roughly 800 times current internet capacity.

(The 21 proud recipients with Deputy High Commissioner, Caitlin Wilson, seated, centre)