New local tech firm proves to be resourceful

Niunet is a local high-speed company that gives users access to free internet for learning materials as it operates without the need of cellular network data or phone credit.

“That’s right, no need for mobile data or phone credit! When you are within Niunet wifi range, you can download megabytes or even gigabytes of information, all for free. All you need is a wifi-enabled device to connect to Niunet like a laptop, a tablet or your smartphone,” the firm said on its website.

The tech company was established to address accessibility, affordability and relevance of digital learning content in PNG.

Co-founder of Niunet, Rebekah Ilave, said they help to provide information from the internet which can help people study, expand business or inspire youths to start community-based projects.

Ilave, who also participated in the PNG Women’s forum earlier last month, said it is beneficial to build and develop sustainable local content and to partner with more local information providers.

With their first installation out of NCD into Goroka, Eastern Highlands Province, they are hoping to expand their education-tech service in other provincial centres throughout PNG.

(Article by Jamie Haro – third year UPNG Journalism student; Picture: Co-founder of Niunet, Rebekah Ilave)