NBC New Ireland refurbished

Minister Timothy Masiu stressed on a ‘whole-of-NBC’ approach to reviving and restoring all NBC provincial radio stations.

Speaking at the reopening of the refurbished NBC New Ireland studio and office complex in Kavieng, Masiu said the building, just like others throughout the country, stood the test of time and was left to deteriorate since 1973.

Furthermore, stations like NBC New Ireland, NBC Morobe, NBC Gulf and most recently, NBC Western, were condemned by their respective provincial health and safety authorities.

In 2019, the NBC Board and Management was able to secure K1.5 million, through the provincial improvement program (PIP) funding, to equally share between NBC New Ireland, NBC Morobe and NBC Gulf. And this year, with added PIP funding, the NBC will undertake similar major renovations to NBC Western, NBC Madang, NBC Western Highlands, NBC East New Britain and NBC Enga.

“While the major renovations provide an immediate and timely morale-booster for our local staff, we need to take a more systematic and national approach to addressing these critical issues,” stated the Minister.

“I am therefore encouraged by the incoming NBC Board Chairman, Mr Pius Tikili’s vision and commitment to taking a more robust and ‘whole-of-NBC’ approach to addressing many of these long-neglected issues.

“The Chairman’s intention is to take stock of NBC’s ongoing commitment of financial and other scarce resources and channel them to areas that have a higher potential of growing NBC.

“The rehabilitation will not only be restricted to office and studio buildings, but also extended to broadcast facilities, staff accommodation, home ownership, aging vehicles and tools of trade for the staff.”

(Minister Timothy Masiu in the new-look studio on Friday, May 22nd)