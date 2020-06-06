Coral Sea Cable System launched

The Cable System has the potential to transform telecommunication services in PNG, opening up opportunities for economic growth and development benefits.

The 4700km of cable laid through the Coral Sea – connecting Port Moresby and Honiara with Sydney and the rest of the world – is a significant investment in PNG’s Information and Communications Technology infrastructure. With a capacity of up to 20 terabits, the new cable is 20,000 times the capacity of the previous system and is set to improve and strengthen the country’s capacity to provide faster, reliable and affordable telecommunication services.

The landing of the cable was completed in late 2019 and following finalisation of PNG’s domestic connections.

Prime Minister Marape, High Commissioner Philp and representatives from both governments were given a tour of the Cable’s Landing station at Kila Kila Police Barracks following the launch.

The CS2 investment highlights Australia’s commitment to supporting Papua New Guinea build key economic infrastructure assets that will contribute to economic growth and provide development benefits across the country.

“Australia shares PNG’s vision for economic development. Australia will continue our strong support across telecommunications, electrification and other key sectors through the Australian High Commission here in Port Moresby,” High Commissioner Philp said.

Prime Minister Marape said the Coral Sea Cable System is a major boost for telecommunication services in the country.

“I would like to acknowledge the people and government of Australia for this strategic investment which will contribute greatly to transforming the way we do business and deliver services in Papua New Guinea,” he said.

“The Coral Sea Cable System will significantly address the digital divide in PNG and improve business growth, especially in the small to medium enterprise space, and provide reliable and cost effective access for vital services like education and health.”

Construction of the cable system was funded by the Australian government at a total cost of K480 million (AUD$200 million) with co-funding from the Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands governments.

The project is a symbol of Australia’s long-standing partnerships with Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands to support growth and prosperity in the region.

(From left: Prime Minister James Marape, Australian High Commissioner, Jon Philp, Minister for State Enterprises, Sasindran Muthuvel and Minister for Information & Communication Technology, Timothy Masiu, cut the ribbon to launch the Coral Sea Cable project)