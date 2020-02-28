Boost for PNG’s ICT sector

In what is considered a milestone for PNG’s Department of Communications and Information Technology (Department of ICT), a Memorandum of Understanding was signed on February 25th between the PNG Department of ICT and its Australian counterpart, the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Communication (DITRDC).

The MOU was signed by PNG Department’s Acting Secretary Steven Matainaho and Australia Department’s Secretary, Simon Atkinson, in Canberra at the DITRDC.

Secretary Matainaho emphasized that the MOU is consistent with ongoing support from Australia through the Coral Sea Cable and will set the pace for much need legislative and structural reforms required in the ICT sector and the Department.

Secretary Atkinson encouraged and highlighted that his Department is ‘one phone call away’.

The MOU forms part of the existing Economic and Social Infrastructure Program and sets an agenda for cooperation between governments within the ICT space.

Amongst other benefits, the MOU enables the PNG Department of ICT to directly draw technical and advisory support from its various Australian counterparts while at the same time, seeking to foster a closer relationship.

The signing event coincided with Communications Minister Timothy Masiu’s maiden Ministerial visit to Australia.

The PNG delegation arrived in Melbourne on February 24th, and will leave on March 1st.

(Acting Secretary Steven Matainaho and Australian Department’s Secretary, Simon Atkinson, in the presence of PNG’s Communications Minister, Timothy Masiu)