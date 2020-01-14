Women’s softball association to host workshop

The workshop will run from the 20th to the 24th of January in Port Moresby.

The Association is partnering with the PNG Baseball Softball Confederation, PNG Sports Foundation and PNG Olympic Committee to run the workshop.

President of the Port Moresby Women’s Softball, Ian Soweni, said this training is significant and intended to enable coaches and administrators within the clubs to fully understand their specific roles and responsibilities in their clubs and also within their community.

The workshop will be conducted at the Rita Flynn indoor complex.