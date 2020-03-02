 

Women’s NSL set to start

13:28, March 2, 2020
Expression of interest for the teams wanting to take part in the Women’s National Soccer League for the upcoming season are now open.

Competition manager Simon Koima asked all teams to submit their expression of interest no later than March 12.

Koima said WNSL would commence on March 21 and it is important for franchise owners to register as soon as possible.

“The maximum number of teams participating would be four and this is open only to Port Moresby and Lae,” says Koima.                                                                                                          

He encourages teams that have already shown interest to reconfirm their participation.                                 

For further information, contact PNGFA Competition Manager Simon Koima on 7627 3296 or email: pngfootballassociation@gmail.com.

(Mungkas FC picture)

Women's NSL
Press release
