Warriors recall Curry

Curry, who has been sidelined since October due to a broken hand, trained with the Santa Clara Warriors on Monday.

The two-time NBA MVP participated fully in practice ahead of a possible return against defending champions the Toronto Raptors in San Francisco on Thursday.

Curry, who has played just four NBA games this season, had the chance to hit the scrimmage winner in Santa Clara but missed as time expired.

"We actually ran a play that I think [Golden State coach] Steve Kerr drew up in the last Finals series against Toronto," G League Warriors head coach Kris Weems said.

"Try to get him a look. And of course all the attention went to him. So we got a shot off, but maybe not the best shot we could have gotten."

Weems added: "You always worry about that [conditioning] when you haven't had any game experience or game live action. But he's been doing conditioning, clearly.

"The real thing is getting bumped around, the physicality of the game, setting screens, fighting over screens. Maybe jamming that wrist or that hand on a fall.

"You have to have those things to feel like you're ready to go, and so hopefully we gave him that in that three quarters that we played. And so he'll be able to bring that experience. ... Whenever they deem him fit to be able to play, he'll be ready to go."

