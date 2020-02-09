Vitiaz defeat Komara

Two of the matches played in Port Moresby included Vitiaz United FC against Gulf Komara FC and Bougainville FC against FC Kutubu.

The main game to watch was the Vitiaz and Komara, with Vitiaz comig out victors 1 - 0.

While Vitiaz was the team to watch, Komara gave the favourites tougher challenge.

Both sides struggled to score.

Komara FC’s game plan was short-lived when Vitiaz scored their first and only goal to break the tie.

In the second match, FC Bougainville defeted FC Kutubu 3 - 1.

Over in Lae, Hekari United FC gave Morobe United FC a whopping 6 goals to 1.

