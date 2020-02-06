Two arrested after Chiefs Super Bowl parade incident

Kansas City Police (KCPD) revealed nobody was injured after officers stopped the vehicle just over three hours before the Chiefs are due to tour the city following their dramatic victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Miami on Sunday.

Plumes of smoke came out of the vehicle after police used a pursuit intervention technique to dramatically end the chase.

KCPD say there are no indications of terrorist activity.

"A vehicle broke through the parade barrier on the north side of the route at 8:12am. All officers on the route were immediately alerted," a KCPD statement said.

"Clay County Sheriff's Deputies assisting KPCD deployed Stop Sticks, which the vehicle struck.

"The vehicle proceeded south down the route to where it turned at Pershing and was headed for the crowd. Multiple police cars were prepared to block it. Officers then used tactical vehicle intervention, also known as PIT manoeuvre, to stop the suspect car on Pershing.

"Police took suspects into custody. No injuries have been reported.

"The driver is under investigation for impairment. A search of the vehicle revealed no weapons, and there were no indications of terrorist activity.

"Police do not know what the suspect's motive at this time. The parade route is once again secure."

