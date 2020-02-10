Trial match to test new Hunters outfit

The match is set for the 22nd of February.

Since taking over from Michael Marum, coach Church has made some key adjustments to training with more focus on playing the game faster.

Church said there is no pressure and despite high expectations from fans and supporters, he is definitely looking forward to his first hit out in two weeks’ time.

Church also had high expectations of his players who have responded well to his training.

He said the new boys would be relying on the experience of Enock Maki, Ase Boas, Rhadley Brawa and Stanton Albert to set the platform and show them how to compete at the ISC level.

He said, last year he coached the Falcons in a trial match, however this is a new team with a new culture and he is excited and looking forward to the challenge.

Meanwhile, PNGRFL Corporate Manager Christopher Topa, while giving the Bulldogs and Sharks travel itinerary to Port Moresby last week, also expressed his excitement about the Hunters/Capras trial which will see the return of former Hunter McKenzie Yei to Port Moresby since signing up with the Central Queensland Capras during the off season.

Apart from Yei, Capras might also have the services of fellow Papua New Guineans in Lance Kuveu and Chalice Atoi who are also contracted to the club.

The Hunters/Capras match on the 22nd of February will kick off at 3pm before the main NRL fixture at 5.30pm.