Sporting event planned for Hela

NCD Governor Powes Parkop said the initiative will be similar to the staging of the inaugural Hope Cup exhibition match between the NCDC Port Moresby Vipers and PRK Mendi Muruks in Mendi during the weekend.

Parkop said he has already spoken with Prime Minister James Marape and Hela Governor, Philip Undialu, adding Papua New Guineans should not turn a blind eye to the law and order problems in Hela.

“I want peace to prevail in Hela Province. It’s good for Hela, it’s good for our people of Hela and it’s good for our economy because we all know these two provinces host major economic projects so we all have to do our part.

“We can’t just complain, complain, complain,” said the Governor.

(Hela Province file picture)