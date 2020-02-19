SP Awards nominations open

Today’s launch also marks 28 years since SP Brewery embarked on a journey with PNG Sports Foundation and PNG Olympic Committee to create this prestigious awards.

SP Brewery Marketing Manager, John Nilkare said over the last 28 years the SP Sports Awards Committee has reviewed more than 100 thousand finalists and promoted 5 thousand nominations.

Notable nominees included, the Head Hunter,Stanley Nandex, Rugby League Super Star Marcus Bai, Super Fish Ryan Pini, Golden Girl Dika Toua, Power Lifter Linda Pulson and Track Queen Toia Wisel.

Nilkare also acknowledged and thanked major corporate partners for their continued support in making the event a great success including the Sports Awards Committee.

Sir John Dawanincura also paid tribute to past and current athletes for all the sacrifice,passion and the love for what they do in the sporting arena and have been recognized through this wards.