Soccer club accuses PNGFA for delay

But the PNGFA blames Lae FC for failing to submit much needed background information to obtain the duo’s International Transfer Certificate that would have seen them taking part in the NSL as of last weekend following their arrival in the country.

According to Lae FC, for almost a month PNGFA sat on their submission requesting the ITC for the two Ecuadorian imports to play in the NSL ahead of their primary recruitment to beef up Lae FC’s OFC championship campaign next month in Vanuatu.

It is now heading into the sixth week since 12th December 2019 when the Lae Biscuit sponsored Lae FC submitted a request following due process to the PNGFA to assist with the ITC.

PNG Football Association Secretary General, Dimirit Mileng, confirmed at the start of the week that they had received a letter from Lae City FC on 12th December 2019 with the names of the players and their age. However, Mileng said having received some information on the two players from Ecuador, he now realises there are missing vital information that would have assisted them in tracking these players as to where they originate from.

Earlier this week, PNGFA indicated seriously undertaking the task with Lae FC support yet the franchise said all the requested information now spelt out by PNGFA were never put forward to them when initially requesting the ITC.

(Lae FC in training with one of their new imports – Picture: Frankiy Kapin)