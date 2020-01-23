SHP team banned

According to the Tournament Judiciary Committee, Butterflies players and team officials assaulted match officials, players and supporters from an opposing team.

CCIC Competition Manager Sam Koi said after reviewing the reports from the Judiciary Committee, the Board stated that it does not condone violence in any shape or form during the CCIC games and the assault of match referee by senior players will not be tolerated.

Two players (named) who were involved in the assault are now banned for life and will not be allowed to play again in any future sanctioned CCIC competitions throughout the country.

In the meantime, all games for Mendi Central are cancelled indefinitely.

(Olco Butterflies after the assault on match officials – Picture: Calistas Paul)