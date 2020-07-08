Raminai remembers late Don Fox

Don Fox, aged 78, died on 3 July in Australia, finally losing his battle with leukemia.

Raminai said PNG has lost a man who had played a significant role in the development of rugby league, having played the game, then as an administrator and was equally instrumental in facilitating sponsorship for the game.

“Those who knew Don Fox can vouch that his input to the game of rugby league was quite significant. In good times and bad times, Don Fox was there for rugby league,” stated Raminai.

“I make particular mention of his (Fox’s) role in taking up the position of chairman of the Board of PNG Rugby Football League when the game was facing some tough times when there were administrative issues.”

Raminai said this was during the time when he had been appointed Vice Minister for Sports and he recalls the leadership role Fox played in putting the game on the path to recovery.

“He was a gentleman, loyal, committed, determined and a passionate person when it came to rugby league and sports in general because he also was involved with cricket as well.

“Don Fox loved this country and spent a good number of years of his life in Papua New Guinea.

“I think a lot of people familiar with the history of rugby league will recall the significant roles he played.

“Who can forget how Ela Motors and Don Fox became synonymous with the Enga Mioks as the franchise’s naming rights sponsor and provided the stability that the club needed at a semi-professional level – in some way providing that example that other reputable companies have become synonymous with other rugby league clubs, like Lae Biscuits and Snax Tigers, Bintangor Lahanis.

“It is a sad year for PNG Rugby League as the game and in particular, Agmark Gurias, also lost another great contributor in John Nightingale who passed away in May.

“On behalf of the Marape-Steven Government, we pay tribute to these two great men and convey our deepest condolences to their respective families in their time of sadness.

“To Janet Fox, your children and the rest of the family, we join you during this time of mourning and convey our deepest gratitude to you for sharing Don Fox with our country.

“Those familiar with rugby league can recall you as a committed couple who were regular faces at what used to be the old Lloyd Robson Oval (now Oil Search National Football Stadium) to Digicel Cup games or other important fixtures like international matches.

“May his soul Rest in Eternal Peace.”