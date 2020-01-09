Rabaul Gurias back in training

Also back in camp is Gurias prodigal son, Stanley Olo, and Solomon Pukare who were recently released from the 2020 SP PNG Hunters original training squad.

For young Moide, it has always been his childhood dream to play for the East New Britain franchise.

The Gurias are now back into serious training with one thing in mind; to regain some lost pride after they were bundled out in the first week of the finals last year by arch rivals, Hela Wigmen.

According to Gurias Team Manager, Mapua Tamtu, they have a squad of 40 in camp and they will trim it down to a final 28-man squad after January.

Tamtu also said they have taken their preseason training to the community at the Gelegele settlement within the Kombiu LLG area of Rabaul, thanks to the Kombiu LLG Office and former PNG Hunters super coach and original Gurias mentor, Michael Marum.

Since Tuesday, the boys have been enjoying their new training environment at the Waterhouse Primary School, Gelegele field.

The local community has an opportunity to come out and appreciate what goes on behind the scene during their training routine.

Marum has also offered the team his newly built gymnasium at his family residence for gym sessions.

Team head coach Steven Knightingale is currently away in Australia, and has left the preseason training program to assistant coach Albert Patak and senior trainer Marcus Kaugla.

The 2020 Digicel Cup Competition is scheduled to kick-off in April.