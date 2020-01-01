Positives from inaugural Hope Cup

The main objective of the PNGRFL sanctioned rugby league match was to restore peace and normalcy in the town of Mendi in preparation for the 2020 PNG Games in November.

Vipers edged out Muruks 11-10 in extra time while in the curtain-raiser, the Mendi rugby league select side beat Motu Koitabu Lagatois 18-12 on Sunday evening in a hard fought match.

Speaking after the game, NCD Governor Powes Parkop said Mendi and Southern Highlands is ready to host the 2020 PNG Games.

He said the Mendis are a peaceful people, urging Papua New Guineans to refrain from negatively labelling them.

Governor Parkop further declared himself as the ambassador and voice for Mendi.

(NCD Governor Powes Parkop being introduced to members of the NCDC Port Moresby Vipers)