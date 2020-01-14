POM men’s softball comp resumes

As the matches commence, Vice President of the Port Moresby Softball League said the competition has seen a lot of players move from team to team, with the competition getting tougher.

“I think this year, there’s been a lot of movement between the clubs, for their own personal reasons but what’s happened is it’s created a lot of competition,” stated Ali Daveona.

“So Brothers, I can see Brothers being the dark horse for this year, Stingerz are one of the clubs that are up and coming, they only entered the A grade last year and I think this year, they are going to give everybody a run for their money.”

In the A grade men’s division of the games on Sunday, Defence took on the Cats, Brothers took on Aviat Jets, Saints against Eagles, Bears against Yokomos and Pawa vs. Gazelle while Stingerz were on bye.

The same challenge applied to the B Grade Division where the same teams challenged each other while the B grader Stingerz took on the Mariners.

With the next round of competition underway for this weekend, the Port Moresby softball competition is expected to end in March in preparation for the national competition in April of this year.

(Article by Jamie Haro – third year UPNG Journalism student)