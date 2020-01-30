PNGRFL pass condolences to late Moni’s family

Moni, aged 39, died in his home province of Western Highlands on Wednesday January 22, after a short illness.

PNGRFL Chairman Sandis Tsaka said Moni debuted as Kumul No. 216 in October 2007, and went on to represent PNG on eight occasions.

Late Moni began his rugby league career in 2001, and hung up his boots in 2016 after winning the Digicel Cup premiership with the Hela Wigmen.

In between these years, he played for several Digicel Cup franchises, including the Rabaul Gurias and Mt Hagen Eagles.

Tsaka thanked late Moni for his contribution to the development of rugby league in PNG.

Late Moni was laid to rest in his village near Mt Hagen.