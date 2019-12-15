PNGOC thankful for assistance

One of the main achievements for the PNG Olympic Committee was to see Team PNG make history by winning the most medals ever on foreign soil at a Pacific Games. This was achieved when Team PNG finished second on the medal tally at the 16th Pacific Games in July this year.

Apart from the Pacific Games success, PNG Olympic Committee was also able to run all its planned major events for this year, which include the Trukai Fun Run, SP Sports Awards, Prime Minister’s Corporate Golf Challenge and the PNG Sports Hall of Fame.

PNG Olympic Committee also hosted a two-day visit by the President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, who officially opened the new PNG Olympic Haus – headquarters of the PNG Olympic Committee. Bach also facilitated at an MoU signing between the PNG Government and the PNG Olympic Committee.

The PNG Olympic Committee also announced the Athlete Friendly Company initiative, which is aimed at partnering with organisations to provide Team PNG athletes the opportunity to secure employment.

The first company to take on the initiative is Budget Rent-A-Car who currently employ former PNG sprinter, Nelson Stone and PNG Pepe, Jacklyn Lahari.

Each sponsor was presented with a plaque of appreciation at a luncheon ceremony on Wednesday at the Jackson’s Restaurant at the Gateway Hotel in Port Moresby.

Secretary General of the PNG Olympic Committee, Auvita Rapilla, outlined the important part their partners play in the growth and success of the organisation and Team PNG.

“PNG Olympic Committee relies heavily on the support of our sponsors and partners – and without your support, we could not have done it,” Rapilla said.

A calendar of events for the next four years, which begins with the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2020, was shared by Chairman of PNG Olympic Committee’s Marketing and Revenue Committee, Syd Yates. He invited partners to be part of the exciting and growing success of the PNG Olympic Committee and Team PNG.

(PNG Olympic Committee partners with Team PNG athletes and board and management)