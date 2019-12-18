PNGOC renews partnership with Trukai

Trukai’s involvement with the PNG Olympic Committee began in 1999 when they became one of its corporate sponsors. Trukai supports the PNG Olympic Committee through its sponsorship of the nationwide Trukai Fun Run, which raises funds to send Team PNG to the Pacific, Commonwealth and Olympic Games.

“With Trukai’s support through the Fun Run, we have sent Team PNG to six Pacific Games, five Pacific Mini Games, five Commonwealth Games and five Olympic Games. And with the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2020, this is the perfect time to secure their partnership once more,” said Secretary General of the PNG Olympic Committee, Auvita Rapilla.

“We are delighted to continue this partnership with Trukai Industries and look forward to another fruitful journey with them,” she said.

Commenting on the sponsorship renewal, Trukai Industries Limited, General Manager Sales and Marketing, Maybellyn Fernandes, said the company has a long and proud history of investing and contributing towards the development and growth of sports in PNG.

“The annual Trukai Fun Run, in partnership with PNGOC, is one of our major sponsorship programs since we took up official sponsorship 20 years ago.

“We are proud to know that through our annual sponsorship we are making an impact on not just an individual athlete but it goes a long way in developing successful athletes and sporting codes in PNG through the annual Trukai Fun Run.

“Trukai is a great supporter of sports in PNG and we look forward to continuing our partnership with PNGOC to ensure PNG athletes get the assistance they need to prepare and represent PNG to the best of their abilities across the many different sporting codes at the international sporting events in the coming years.

“The annual Trukai Fun Run has become one of our largest corporate social programs for the past 20 years and we look forward to continue our support towards this largest fundraising event for Team PNG,” she said.

The two organisations renewed the sponsorship agreement this year, which will see Trukai remain as a platinum sponsor of the PNG Olympic Committee for another four years beginning in 2020.

Apart from supporting the PNG Olympic Committee and the Trukai Fun Run, Trukai Industries is also involved in supporting other sporting teams and programs, including the PNG Weightlifting Federation.