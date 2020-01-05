PNG triple jump record holder resumes studies in US

Richard has secured a full athletic scholarship to attend West Texas A&M University in Canyon, Texas, where he aims to complete his degree in kinesiology, which is the study of the mechanics of body movements.

He becomes the fourth PNG athlete to attend this school after Sharon Kwarula, Rellie Kaputin and Theo Piniau.

“Peniel decided to return home in 2017 for his own personal reasons,” said Athletics PNG President Tony Green, “but his consistently good performances in big meets since then has resulted in this great opportunity for him to return to the USA to complete his studies and of course, continue his athletic career.

“WTAMU is a great school and we are very thankful to Head Coach Matt Stewart and his staff for looking after our athletes so well.”

Richard first set the national record by jumping 15.35m in the USA in 2017 and improved it to 15.45m when winning gold at the Pacific Mini Games in Vanuatu. He further improved it to 15.51m last year at the Apia Games, missing out by just 2cm to his great rival Eugene Vollmer from Fiji, himself a former USA College athlete.

Vollmer also edged Richard out of gold at the 2015 Pacific Games by just 5cm.

A versatile athlete, Richard won the high jump silver and long jump bronze in Apia last year and also won the high jump silver in Vanuatu in 2017. His 2015 Games campaign was cut short after he injured himself in the pole vault.