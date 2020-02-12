PNG Palais to participate in new comp

The Sevens Challenger Series is a new competition designed to boost rugby sevens’ development across the globe.

World Rugby unveiled the details on February 11th.

The series will take place at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch, South Africa, on 28-29 March, 2020.

The standalone event will see 12 teams who have qualified from all six World Rugby regions competing to win a coveted core place on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series for the 2021 season.

The nations who will compete in Stellenbosch are Argentina, Belgium, China, Colombia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Mexico, Papua New Guinea, Poland, Scotland and hosts South Africa.

The tournament format will see the 12 teams drawn into three pools of four teams that will compete towards a grand final where the winner gains core team status on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2021, replacing the bottom placed core team at the end of this season and providing a clear and consistent pathway for teams to progress to play against the world’s best.

The announcement follows the introduction of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series for men, which kicks off in Viña del Mar, Chile, on 15-16 February, 2020.

(PNG Palais picture)