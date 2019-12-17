PNG’s first grassroots wellness centre

Gym-In-a-Box (GIAB) is a PNG design concept combining a sport and wellness centre. The first prototype of its kind is a 20ft shipping container.

The GIAB will offer sports education to community coaches and strengthen community health outreach programs to deliver health initiatives in any location in PNG.

“Community coaches play an important role in grassroots sports communities and the Gym-in-a-box is an excellent platform to deliver strength and conditioning programs to their athletes and respective sports in the village,” said Grass Skirt Project founder, Tahina Booth.

“The facility is also multipurpose and will allow health providers to hire the space as a consulting room to take patients. An example of this is having a nurse or doctor use the space to do vaccination clinics or workshops for local health workers.”

Creator of the concept, Kila Mala, said: “My late sister and father passed away some 7 years ago and died from non-communicable diseases, and I didn’t want that happening to other people in my village. I wanted to create a gym for all people to come and train and learn about how to have healthy lifestyles.”

The GIAB is coordinated by the Grass Skirt Project.

Grass Skirt Project is focused on preventing domestic and sexual violence, building stronger communities and improving public health and education outcomes in PNG through the vehicle of sport.

(Tahina Booth handing over the keys to the gym-in-a-box to Kila Mala)