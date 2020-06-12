Official calls for new PNG Olympic Committee board

Speaking on behalf of national federations (NFs), Athletics PNG President Tony Green said NFs have been getting a raw deal for a long time, and this has to change if sport is to progress to the levels that they all aspire to.

“The PNG Olympic Committee is made up of sporting bodies but the PNGOC is not adequately representing the interests of its membership, meaning that it is not driven by policies that adequately accommodate the National Federations in order to sustain the development and growth of their respective sports. A question being asked by many is, just what are the PNG Sports Foundation and PNGOC policies that underpin sports in PNG?

“We are all here for the athletes – that’s true and well understood by all. But what about the NFs? Who is looking after their needs?

“More and more is demanded from sports in the realm of ‘compliance and governance’ but there is not enough support to enable them to meet these demands. Many sports are still run by volunteers working from home with very limited resources.

“We all understand the importance of good Corporate Governance and Compliance as demanded by the PNGOC, but at the end of the day, sports have to be able to function effectively and this is where the PNGOC and PNGSF have fallen short of developing policies with the collective input of National Federations to ensure an equitable and sustainable outcome,” said Green.

“A few sports are fortunate enough to be well funded by their International Bodies and/or have a membership base made up of individuals whose families are at a higher level on the earnings scale, whereas most sports are dealing with ordinary Papua New Guineans at the grassroots level.

“How can we judge the performance of these sports in their administration and governance using the same criteria when it is not a level playing field?

“Currently there is a massive disconnect between the PNG Sports Foundation and the PNG Olympic Committee and sports are suffering as a result. Assistance that should be filtering down from the Foundation to Sports through the Olympic Committee is just non-existent. Hence, the majority of sports are left to fend for themselves.

“The Foundation and the Olympic Committee need to be brought closer together for the benefit of Sports if PNG is to ever excel at major international sporting events.

“Millions of kina is budgeted every year by the National Government for Sport but nothing is reaching the National Federations other than ad hoc occasional grants which are not sustainable.

“Generally speaking, National Federations are not accorded the respect they deserve. So much is expected from us, but what do we get in return?

“In recent years, the National Government has announced financial rewards for athletes who won medals at international games whilst the National Federations who did so much to help them achieve their success get nothing but a kick in the teeth.”

In response, the PNG Olympic Committee said for the term of the current executive board, the work of the Committee has been guided by its Strategic Plan 2016-2020.

“It is a public document accessible on the PNG Olympic Committee website which was developed through a consultative process involving input from the National Federations. The Strategic Plan includes a strategic focus on enhancing the capability of NFs, especially in relation to good governance and administration which is fundamental to the effective running of any organisation,” said president, Sir John Dawanincura.

“The PNG Olympic Committee recognises the important role National Federations play for sport in PNG. As members of the PNG Olympic Committee, their views have been consistently sought with regards to key issues.

“National Federations have been given the opportunity to contribute not only in the development of the PNG Olympic Committee Strategic Plan, but have also been able to express their views through the regular workshops and Annual General Assemblies PNG Olympic Committee holds every year.

“Support to NFs from the PNG Olympic Committee has come in the form of training courses for administrators and coaches, funding, communications resources and advice.

“An NF Resource Centre exists in the PNG Olympic Haus where NF representatives and athletes have free internet access and use of computers. The PNG Olympic Committee also recently created an NF Hub using Microsoft 365, which is a personalised online platform for each NF that provides information, resources, training materials and news on activities while also providing each NF with a cloud based data management and storage facility.

“NFs are kept up-to-date with latest developments through a weekly email circulation of the NF Bulletin and the fortnightly circulation of the PNGOC e-Newsletter, the Sports Garamut.

“The elections of Board members at upcoming AGA will again provide NFs with an opportunity to have their say on the direction of the PNG Olympic Committee, as well as their involvement in the development of the new PNG Olympic Committee Strategic Plan which will take place later this year,” added Sir John.

“At the end of the day, the PNG Olympic Committee will always uphold the principles and values of good governance.”

(The PNG Olympic Haus)