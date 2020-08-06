NSL cleared to start on August 8

The National Soccer League board has acknowledged the announcement made by the State of Emergency (SOE) controller, David Manning, for the competition to resume.

In a letter sent to NSL secretariat on Tuesday, Manning stated that the competition continue during lockdown but provided the protocols are clearly laid out and followed.

Manning said, COVID-19 transmission in NCD alone is increasing at a very alarming rate and it poses a real threat to PNG.

“Our effort now is to contain COVID-19 in the National Capital District and stop it from spreading to other centres,” Manning told NSL.

The SOE Controller said approval is given to the NSL semi-professional competition to continue but under strict coronavirus safety measures.

NSL Chairman Benny Popoitai is grateful for the positive feedback and says they are looking forward to resuming the competition.

“Plan has already been started and protocols are already put in place to ensure for the competition to start,” he stated.

“It will be played behind closed doors without spectators, however live streaming of the games in Port Moresby would be provided to ensure fans are given the opportunity to watch the games live.”

(Papua New Guinea Football Association picture)