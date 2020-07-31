NSL awaits SOE Controller approval

All matches will be played behind closed doors.

NSL acting manager, Dimirit Mileng, said the competition will resume under strict guidelines and restrictions and will continue during the lockdown period.

“We have put together a submission to the SOE Controller and are waiting for his approval to start next weekend,” said Mileng.

“Last week, we had our staff, match officials, volunteers and each franchise club representative attended COVID-19 awareness workshop. They attained knowledge on precautionary measures in respect to the Framework for Rebooting Sport in a COVID-19 environment.

“The players must follow all the guidelines, like no sharing of water bottles, no handshakes and no goal celebrations in clusters, just to mention a few.”

Mileng said everyone involved in the game will be issued passes for entry into the match venue.

“Temperature checks will be taken before entry into the grounds and if an individual presents with high temperature (greater than 37.5 Degrees Celsius), entry may be denied.

“Social distancing has to be maintained at the match venue as security officials will be present to enforce the same therefore, everyone involved in the game are advised to take heed.”

Mileng said entry would not be permitted if people fail to comply with the guidelines.

(Papua New Guinea Football Association picture)