NGI rugby league calendar released

NGI Development Officer, Solomon Darius, said according to the program schedule, league affiliation closes on the 20th of January, 2020.

Darius said from past experiences, some leagues have been very slow in paying up or completing their affiliation fees on time.

He has urged current and intending new leagues to make an effort to pay up on time.

The schools program will commence in Term One of the 2020 Academic School year which will include the Coca-Cola NSRL Program, school visitations and referees and coaches refresher clinics.

He said the senior league preseason is scheduled to commence in April followed by the season proper in May.

It is anticipated that all senior league finals will be completed by the 1st of August prior the NGI Confederate Trials in New Ireland.

The National Zones Championships has been scheduled for Lae in September.

The 2020 calendar will finish off with the National Club Championship in October to November.

(File picture of the Agmark Rabaul Gurias during a Digicel Cup match in 2019)