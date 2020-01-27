Newcomers hand NSL defending champs their first loss

The OFC bound Lae FC earned their first loss of season 2020 to the ever promising Vitiaz FC in Lae on Saturday.

In Lae’s first triple header this season, hosted at the Sir Ignatius Kilage stadium before a flamboyant crowd of supporters, Wawens FC earned their second win of the season with 3-2 against Bougainville FC.

In the main game, Morobe United FC were kept all day working for their first win of season 2020, walking out 1-nil against Kutubu FC at fulltime.

But it was Lae FC going down to Vitiaz FC that was a story worth telling.

Past 30 minutes of the first half and the exchanges met brick walls as both sides put a very defensive display until Vitiaz FC flanker, Joel Tiampo’s perfect timing that saw him dart through the Lae FC backline and break the silence to lead 1-nil against Lae FC.

And Vitiaz obviously needed the goal so too their spirited efforts put out the flames in Lae FC, forcing a breakdown in the Lae FC midfield and the pressure summoned to their own backline (Lae FC) to double up in the remaining minutes to halftime.

Vitiaz FC backline in Joshua Talau, Richard Biaro and Mathias Ayabua were impenetrable in the first half.

Vitiaz FC wasted no time returning to the second half as captain Elliud Fugre called out the shots from the middle, seeing forwards Yagi Yasasa, Elliot Foni, Bernard Purari and Tiampo up on the face of the Lae FC defence.

The Lae FC backline in Mossie Milubwa, Philip Steven and Valentine Nelson could not contain the oncoming slaughter from Vitiaz FC as Yasasa crossed over for Tiampo, earning his second goal and further leading 2-0 against Lae FC after 30 minutes into the second half.

Continuous attempts by Lae to shake Vitiaz FC back off the net added to the missed opportunities until Captain Raymond Gunemba fired a trademark shot 20 meters out the penalty box, which caught the Vitiaz FC goalkeeper off guard. Lae FC was now trailing 1-2 after 35 minutes into the second half.

The next 10 minutes was all a struggle for Lae FC to get back in the game as Vitiaz FC secured every pocket hole and mended every loose end in their defense, denying Lae FC the scoring opportunity until fulltime.

Vitiaz FC walked off the pitch with a 2-1 hard-fought victory at fulltime in round five of the NSL.

(Picture: Frankiy Kapin)