New SP Hunters merchandise launched

Jack’s of PNG launched its new range on Friday at its Waigani Central Shop.

The occasion also marks a three-year partnership between the PNG Rugby Football League and Jack’s of PNG in providing genuine quality Hunters supporters merchandise.

Jack’s retail manager, Yogesh Samy, said they have been promoting the Hunters merchandise for the last three years, where royalties have been paid to the PNG Rugby Football League.

“For this year we’ve launched a new product, 2020, you can see the new range; all of us are wearing the new polo shirts. There’s a huge range coming up. We have retail partners around the country. We have five outlets, which is Jack’s Waigani, Vision City, Lae, Hagen and Madang,” he stated.

Apart from their outlets, corporate retail partners also buy merchandise from Jack’s to resell. Samy however, cautioned against counterfeit products, encouraging the public to buy genuine products and support PNGRFL.

“Everyone needs to support their team; this is our national team. We have to look after them.

“We have formally lodged a complaint with police about these counterfeit items,” said Samy.

To tell if a merchandise is authentic, customers can look out for branded PNGRFL tags.

“We have a tag at the bottom, which states PNGRFL merchandise,” explained Samy. “And we have rights to sell hence our tag logo.”

PNGRFL corporate manager, Christopher Topa, described the partnership as a successful one, saying wherever he goes, there is always someone wearing an SP PNG Hunters merchandise as it is affordable and accessible.

The launching was graced by 2020 SP PNG Hunters players Kevin Apo, Terry Wapi and Epel Kapinias, including outgoing Hunters Chairman, Graham Osbourne.