National Soccer League Round 9 Results

FC Bougainville and Star Mountain played out a 1-1 draw while Gulf Komara picked up another three points with a 2-0 victory over Kutubu FC at PNG Football Stadium on Saturday.

In the triple header in Lae, Morobe United drawn nil all with Tusbab Stallions in the opening encounter.

Vitiaz United worked hard for a 1-0 win over FC Morobe Wawens.

But all eyes were on the matchup between defending champion Lae City FC and Hekari United who played out a thrilling 1-1 draw in the main game of the triple header.

In the current progressive standings Hekari UInited FC remain on top, followed by Lae City, and Vitiaz in the top three.

Star Mountain remain at the bottom with only one win against their name.

Picture: Gulf Komara celebrate goal against Kutubu FC. (PNG Football Association FB Page)