Morobe FC’s strong efforts commended

Sure it was not the regular side for Lae FC in the start but with a much higher calling as Lae FC shuffles to establish its ranks towards their fifth appearance at the OFC Champions Cup next month in Vanuatu.

Lae City FC head coach, Peter Gunemba, commended the fight put up by Morobe FC who went down 3-1 to Lae FC in round four of the National Soccer League in Lae.

Gunemba had to bench regulars in Nigel Dabinyaba, Jacob Sabua, Emmanuel Airem and Ronald Warisan in the start of the opening half but not for too long after sensing the inevitable pressure by Morobe United.

Coach Gunemba admits it was a 50-50 challenge in the first half, applauding Morobe United for putting up an impressive effort.

As both sides exchanged fire power, Morobe FC reverted to its backline but Lae FC compensated, opening up set plays by utilising Albert Morgan, Peter Dabinyaba Jr and Joshua Oscar on the flanks.

Morobe United Henry Ronny and Bruce Tiampo were superb upfront but were unable to find the coordinates to finish off with a point.

Lae FC captain Raymond Gunemba was pushed to bounce back in several solo attempts but kept meeting the staunch defense of Jeremy Yasasa, Dinniget Luaine and Gabby Yanum.

And it could not be any better with former PNG development side, the Besta United FC coach Samson Steven, now taking the coaching lead with Morobe FC.

Steven, who took over his new role as of the weekend, said they did not play Lae FC’s game.

Eighteen minutes into the second half and Lae FC’s Emmanuel Simon pounced in on the Morobe FC goalmouth outside the penalty box, breaking the silence to lead 1-nil against Morobe United.

Yet the spirited Morobe FC applied a grueling attack on Lae FC but went too far for a direct penalty on Gunemba, who was trampled to the ground right in front of the Morobe FC goalmouth.

Dabinyaba took the honour to add one more for a two-point lead 30 minutes into the second half.

Morobe FC’s Emmanuel Simonga retaliated and was awarded a handball penalty in Lae FC’s in-goal, trailing 2-1 as the clock counted down 6 minutes to fulltime.

Another forced penalty awarded to Dabinyaba, who was attacked from behind around the Morobe FC’s goalmouth just three minutes to fulltime, added the extra for Lae FC with Airem finding the back of the net to walk out 3-1, defeating Morobe FC on fulltime.

(Article and picture by Frankiy Kapin)