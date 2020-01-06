More players released from Hunters squad

The players released are Jerry Teme, Woods Kawage, Tom Moide, Israel Steven, Gilmo Paul, Solomon Pukari, Allan Simbiri, Messac Wallen, Stanley Olo, Benji Kot and Saki Peter while Dilbert Isaac, who is still nursing an injury, will undergo further medical tests to prove his fitness.

Before the players were released, SP PNG Hunters Coach, Matthew Church, said he had spoken to the 11 players just to keep working hard and take their opportunity when it comes along.

He said the four test players; Stanton Albert, Terry Wapi, Enock Maki and Stanford Talita, will join the squad when training resumes on Monday January 6th, 2020.

The 30-man squad included newcomers Steven Bruno of the Kimbe Cutters, Francis Takai from Rabaul Gurias, Stanford Talita and Emmanuel Waine from Hela Wigmen, and Casey Dickson and Mark Piti from the Lae Tigers.

Also making their return to the team are Joe Joshua, Junior Rop and Charlie Simon from the 2019 Digicel Cup Champions, Lae Tigers, and Kevin Frank from Waghi Tumbe, who were released from the team last year for various reasons.

The SP PNG Hunters have two trial matches scheduled for next month. The first is against Central Queensland Capras in Port Moresby on February 22, 2020. This game will be followed by the NRL trial between Cronulla Sharks and Canterbury Bulldogs.

The second SP Hunters trial will be against Northern Pride at Barlow Park in Cairns the following week on February 29th.

The SP Hunters will kick off their 2020 campaign when they take on South Logan Magpies in Brisbane on Sunday March 15th.