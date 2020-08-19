 

Man City to honour Silva with statue at Etihad Stadium

BY: Loop Pacific
09:08, August 19, 2020
243 reads

Spanish midfielder David Silva will be honoured with a statue outside the Etihad Stadium in recognition of his 10 trophy-laden seasons at Manchester City.

Silva made his final appearance for City in their 3-1 defeat by Olympique Lyonnais in Saturday's Champions League quarter-final.

The 34-year-old helped City win the Premier League four times, the FA Cup twice and the League Cup five times after signing from Valencia in 2010.

Silva, who scored 60 goals in 309 Premier League appearances, also represented City in a club record 70 European matches.

Belgian defender Vincent Kompany, who spent 11 years at City, was given similar recognition when he left the club last year. Both statues are due to be unveiled next year.

     

Source: 
Reuters/RNZ Pacific
Tags: 
David Silva
Spanish midfielder
Manchester City
  • 243 reads