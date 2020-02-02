Lockyer speaks highly of young PNG Kumuls

PNG born winger Coates is currently training with the Brisbane Broncos while Simbu man Olam is creating quite a storm with his Melbourne club.

Rugby league legend and Australian television commentator, Darren Lockyer, spoke of the huge potential of the young PNG Kumuls on Friday during a briefing of the Eastern Highlands Super 8 Rugby League tournament.

“We have high hopes for Xavier, he’s a wonderful athlete,” said Lockyer.

“There’s being comparisons already to Greg Inglis. He’s still young, he’s probably gonna get a lot more first grade this year and it’s all part of his development, his learning curve but we’re excited about the prospect of Xavier.”

Lockyer further said Olam’s story is nothing short of inspirational, especially for those young rugby league enthusiasts from his area.

“I think the Justin Olam story is fantastic. It makes the youth from the area where these guys come from actually dream that they can do it themselves.

“You gotta work hard; whether it’s sport or it’s business. You gotta work hard and be successful and Justin’s is a great example – he had a fantastic year at Melbourne last year.”

Alluding to the Kumuls’ victory over Great Britain last year, Lockyer said it was a massive ‘shot in the arm’ for the sport in this country and especially for PNG’s younger generation.

“It just gives them a boost in them wanting to believe in what they can do.”

(Article by Albert Moses – third year UPNG Journalism student)