Liverpool remain unbeaten in EPL

The victory was inspired in large part by attacking right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold who created three goals and scored one himself.

Popping up in the inside-left position, Alexander-Arnold floated a pinpoint cross to the backpost for Brazilian Firmino to head Liverpool into the lead in the 31st minute.

Liverpool were utterly dominant but had to wait until the 71st minute to extend their lead when Alexander-Arnold's corner was handled by Caglar Soyuncu and substitute James Milner slotted home the penalty with his first touch of the ball.

Firmino then made it 3-0, collecting and firing home a powerfully struck low-cross from Alexander-Arnold before the 21-year-old rounded off the rout, hammering a low shot into the far, bottom corner at the end of a swift counter-attack.

Elsewhere, the gloss was taken off Manchester United's 4-1 thumping of Newcastle United as midfielder Scott McTominay left Old Trafford on crutches and looking unlikely to be fit for the rest of the Christmas programme.

Two goals by Anthony Martial and one each for young strike duo Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford allowed United to hit back in style after Matty Longstaff had put Newcastle ahead.

They are now in seventh spot, only four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea who have lost five of their last seven matches in the Premier League.

Chelsea suffered a shock 2-0 loss at home to Southampton while Harry Kane and Dele Alli were on target as Tottenham Hotspur came from behind to beat Brighton and Hove Albion 2-1.

West Ham United squandered a lead to lose 2-1 at Crystal Palace and slip closer to the bottom three.

Arsenal came back from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Bournemouth.

Carlo Ancelotti enjoyed a winning start as Everton manager with an 80th-minute Dominic Calvert-Lewin header earning a 1-0 win over Burnley.

Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane gave his side a 1-0 home win over Norwich City to move them one step closer to safety in the Premier League.

Watford moved off the bottom of the Premier League after a spirited performance earned them a 1-1 draw at Sheffield United.