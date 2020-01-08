Lewas star in Aust cricket champs

They are part of a combined ICC East Asia Pacific team involving players from the region including Japan, Samoa, Indonesia and Vanuatu, with PNG having the biggest representation.

Midway through this year’s competition, the EAP side has had an outstanding start, sitting on top of the ladder after winning four of their first five games, suffering their first loss in the fifth round against Victoria by 19 runs. Their wins so far have been over Western Australia by 38 runs, South Australia by 6 wickets, QLD by 8 wickets and NSW by 7 wickets in dominating performances.

Brenda Tau and Tanya Ruma have been in great form with the bat, both proving difficult to dismiss with two not out innings each, consistantly sharing top score honours in the EAP side.

Tau has top scored in three of the games with scores of 39 n/o, 32 n/o and 31. Not to be outdone, Tanya Ruma has also been amongst the runs with scores of 33 n/o, 32 n/o and 23. Sibona Jimmy and Kaia Arua also showing their allround class, chipping in with handy runs.

The EAP bowling attack has been miserly with the oppostion sides finding run scoring difficult in all five games to date. Sibona Jimmy, Natasha Ambo, Kaia Arua and Vicki Araá have all been depenable and taking regular wickets. Sibona Jimmy leads the group with 10 wickets and is the leading EAP bowler going into round six. Jimmy’s best bowling figures came in the game against NSW with 5/12 off her 3.4 overs to end the innings - incredible individual performance!

The T20 format continues this week with the EAP side having two more games against Western Australia and Queensland before the finals on the weekend. They are in a good form and will be eyeing off a postion in the Grand Final on Sunday and a chance to lift the ACCC Trophy.

(Brenda Tau and Sibona Jimmy who are also currently playing for the Ipswich Hornets in Brisbane Women’s First Grade)