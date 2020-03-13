Lae FC show solidarity following coach Gunemba’s termination

The unpredictable happened when Lae City FC franchise owner, Ian Chow, announced cutting loose the services of founding coach, Peter Gunemba, yesterday.

Standing by his word to set high discipline standards within the franchise, Chow was aware that players loyal to the former coach may walk off with him.

However, in a show of unity, captain Raymond Gunemba and vice-captain Nigel Dabinyaba led fellow members, including senior players Ronald Warisan, Emmanuel Simon, Jacob Sabua, Obert Bika, Matherson Nasa, Emmanuel Airem, Philip Steven and the rest of the younger players to meet with the franchise owner earlier today.

This is the ﬁrst time the team has experienced a change in coach; they will now be led by former PNG Kapuls coach, Bob Morris.

Chow commended the whole team, including the senior players who turned up at the Lae Biscuit Company headquarters today.

Chow said: “As professional sportsmen they (players) should have no problem with different coaches and they should open up the scoring and prove to PNG that we are truly the rightful champions of PNG.

“No drinking and no smoking and training will increase next week.”

Chow wished former coach Gunemba the best of luck in his career as he stands in for Lae FC for his last match with Lae FC tomorrow against Tusbab Stallions.

“You need a big score to show your supporters you are still top,” Chow told the team.

(Franchise owner Ian Chow addressing the Lae FC team at the company's headquarters today in Lae; Picture: Frankiy Kapin)