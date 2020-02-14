Lae FC prepares for first OFC match

Lae FC head coach Peter Gunemba said the team has gelled into the environment since arriving.

“The team spirit and discipline is high here (Santo),” Gunemba said.

“This is a new team, new look and new style of football and cannot be compared to our recent performance at the national soccer league back home in PNG.

“The OFC is all about winning and we have had the experience and know that. There is so much at stake unlike the NSL where there is room to improve along the way. And that has been the approach for us getting to the OFC.”

Gunemba said the Lae FC team taking the field in their first match will be ready to stand the full 90 minutes, giving all their best.

He said preparations in Santo for Lae FC have noted the boys’ eagerness to train and be physically and spiritually immersed, thus he has faith in the team to come home on the positive end.

“We will take one game at a time, giving all we have prepared for and first up is Henderson Hill FC that sets the precedent for the other two games.”

In their last four encounters at the OFC for Lae FC, they have improved one better reaching the quarter finals in the last two years and have been the only team to have really tested the strength of favourites like nine-time OFC champions Auckland City FC and current OFC champions Hienghène Sport of New Caledonia.

“Our performance in the OFC has been consecutively consistent, indicating that we can achieve better results in the OFC and that has been the courage pushing us this far,” said the coach.

(Lae FC training at Luganville Soccer City stadium in Santo, Vanuatu; Picture: Frankiy Kapin)