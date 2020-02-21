Lae City scores big win

Lae City scored four goals in a wild 10-minute period late in the first half of their clash with Lautoka that killed off the result.

Lae manager John Golupau said the result was a big improvement on their 3-3 draw with Henderson on Saturday.

“In the first game we made a lot of mistakes that we worked on in training,” he said. “We came into this game well prepared.”

Lae City’s result has given them a strong goal differential and while they’re in the lead to earn a home quarter-final, the group remains wide open ahead of the final match day on Friday after the Henderson Eels and the Malampa Revivors FC played out a 2-2 draw.