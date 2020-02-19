Lae City FC thrash Lautoka FC

Nigel Dabinyaba and skipper Raymond Gunemba led the pack, with five goals in the first half.

Emmanuel Simon and Orbert Bika contributed impressively to the massive score-line.

Despite a yellow card against Simon, he was happy to have put two goals to his name.

Meantime, Hekari United will count on the experience and cool heads of their leadership group when they face defending champions Hienghene Sport in a must win match for both sides this Wednesday, at the Sir John Guise Stadium.

The team is looking to inspirational midfielder Michael Foster, to keep his side’s OFC Champions League hopes alive.

Hekari was defeated in its first match by Kiwi newcomers Eastern Suburbs, while O-League defending champs Hienghene Sport took a 4 one thrashing from newcomer, Galaxy FC.

Both sides will be fighting for their survival in match 2.

Picture: Oceania Footbal Confederation