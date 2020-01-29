Kobe Bryant's body identified

Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine killed after the crash in Calabasas, California.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed on Tuesday that Bryant's one of four bodies identified.

"Through the use of fingerprints, investigators identified three men and one woman who were on the aircraft," a brief statement read.

John Altobelli, Sarah Chester and Ara Zobayan were the other bodies identified by officials.

"Investigators are still working on identifying the five remaining decedents," the statement continued.

"The Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner will provide immediate updates on the names of the decedents as soon as they are officially verified and their next of kin have been notified."

An 18-time NBA All-Star and five-time championship winner, Bryant has been honoured across the world in the wake of his sudden death.

Photo Getty Images Caption: Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant in 2010