Keeping youths busy

Both youths and other residents of Iogi village participated in the community games that were hosted on December 27th to the 31st.

Unity and laughter were observed at Iogi during that time.

Eight teams of men and four women’s teams were engaged in a healthy challenge.

The participating teams contributed K240 while community members added the balance to come up with a total of K430, which was used as prize money.

Sports coordinator Michael Pius said the sporting event aimed to prevent youths from consuming alcohol or engaging in illegal activities during the festive period.

He said though most youths always celebrate the festive season with alcohol, this year was different.

All community members were impressed with the outcome of the game.

Meanwhile, the winning teams walked away with K100 cash prizes.

(Article by Jim John – third year UPNG Journalism student; Picture: Michael Pius)