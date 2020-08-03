Isuzu National Cup postponed

In a statement, CEO Greg Campbell said: “With the escalation of the COVID-19 threat in Port Moresby and the subsequent 14-day lockdown imposed by the government, we and our sponsor, Boroko Motors, felt this decision was necessary to keep all players, officials and spectators safe.

“We have a duty of care to our players and staff which will always hold precedence both on and off the field and in these COVID-19 times we must be very diligent to this regard. We have returned the players from outside areas to their families so they would not be kept apart through any domestic travel bans.

“We will resume the Isuzu National Cup once it is deemed safe to do so and look forward to seeing our national squad and future stars playing more fantastic cricket; hopefully in the near future. We will continue to monitor the situation and our players will continue to train individually under the guidance of our coaching staff.

“We thank all supporters and partners for their patience and understanding and urge all Papua New Guineans to follow personal hygiene and social distancing protocols to stay safe and help the country defeat this virus.”

The 50 over event, which was granted approval under strict COVID-19 protocols, commenced on Friday, July 24th, and was expected to run for three weeks.

The Isuzu Cup was implemented this year to provide the Barramundis with more opportunities to play the longer format and to better prepare for their CWC league two international commitments on their path to qualification for the 2023 ODI World cup.

(Cricket PNG picture)