Ipatas Cup West'n End winners through

In the Western End Pool matches on Sunday, Hela 2 beat the more fancied NK Storm of Mendi 2 nil, and Gumini Pythons defeated Poroma Nuggets 10 points to 6.

In a statement, CCIC Competition Manager Sam Koi, explained they had 16 teams who competed over three days in the Western End elimination finals, where the winner advanced while the loser bowed out.

He said 8 games were played on Friday.

Kama United, Hela 2, Gumini Pythons, Poroma Nuggests, City Tigers, NK Storm and Cane Construction Bulldogs emerged as winners.

In the results of Saturday’s matches, Hela 2 defeated Kimininga Warriors 14-10.

Poroma Nuggets thrashed City Tigers 32-10, NK Storm beat Kala United 8-6 and Gumini Pythons defeated Cane Construction Bulldogs 6-4.

On Sunday the first team to qualify was the underdogs Hela 2, who defeated tournament favorites NK Storm 2- nil in a nail biter.

Both teams displayed a lot of aggression in both attack and defense in their opening exchanges with Storm having the upper hand with experience.

Hela 2 also created history by being the first team from Hela province to qualify in the 18-year history of the CCIC Competition.

Competition Manager Sam Koi said the CCIC competition is truly serving its purpose in developing rural talent.

He said Hela 2 is made up of unknown local talents from within the Hela province and to beat some of the more fancied teams to earn a spot in the grand final, was an achievement in itself.