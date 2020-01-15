Hunters squad anticipates 2020 season

With the inclusion of these new players from the 2019 Digicel Cup competition, the team is looking forward to the 2020 ISC competition.

The players who will be joining the Hunters team include Casey Dickson and Mark Piti from the Lae Snax Tigers, Emmanuel Waine and Stanford Talita from Hela Wigmen, Francis Takai from the Rabaul Gurias and Steven Bruno from the Kimbe Cutters.

When speaking to media, Piti said: “This is my first time in Hunters squad 2020, so grateful to be part of the Hunters team, it’s so tough here and I have to give my best every moment in training and I’ll see how the year will come through for me.”

During the first training session, PNG Kumul representative and SP Hunters player, Stanton Albert, said he was pleased to see new blood in the training camp.

“I can see a lot of young boys, I watch them on Digicel Cup and there are a few boys that did good so they are in the camp, and I’m happy of them to be part of the 2020 season so it will be a good year for us.”

The team will be carrying out continuous training sessions to prepare for a trial match before ISC kicks off.

(Article by Jamie Haro – third year UPNG Journalism student)