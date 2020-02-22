Hunters Beat Capras

It was an all-round performance by the team as fans in Port Moresby got a glimpse of the squad in their first match under new Coach Mathew Church for the 2020 season.

The Hunters took a 20 – 6 lead going into the break despite allowing the Capras score the opening try of the match.

Hunters showed class and bounced back immediately with try’s to Nicky Hasu, Junior Rau, Joe Joshua and Casey Dickson

The Capras scored their second try to reduce the Hunters lead to eight (20 – 12) but again the Hunters hit back with a try to Stanly Olo and later Mark Piti to seal the match 30 – 12.