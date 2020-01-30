Gurias release Moide

Moide and fellow Central Dabari player, John Simbiri, have settled in well and were making good progress since joining the Gurias training squad over the past 4 weeks.

According to Gurias management, players’ welfare and family is priority and they respect Moide’s decision.

While Moide’s departure would be a loss for Gurias, there is a strong possibility PNG Hunters pocket dynamo Sailas Gahuna might be joining Gurias camp as early as this week.

It is understood Gahuna has left the Hunters and is headed to Kokopo.

Meanwhile, the Agmark Gurias and Kimbe Cutters are organising two home and away trial matches in Kimbe and Kokopo in early March.

(Picture: PNG Rugby League Players)