Governor backs Lagatois

The governor said he was impressed with the performance of the Lagatois invitational side that played against a strong Mendi select side at the inaugural Hope Cup Rugby League match in Mendi recently.

While giving his remarks on the success of Hope Cup main match between Port Moresby Vipers and Mendi Muruks, Governor Parkop also praised the young Lagatois outfit for putting up a brave performance with great display of strength, skill and speed, saying they are ready and can match any team in the intercity competition.

Parkop gave examples of former Kumuls in the likes of Arebo Taumaku, Dikana Boge, Dairi Kovai and Tara Gau as classic examples of what the Lagatois can produce. He added Port Moresby has a huge potential of talents and player base that needed to be tapped into.

Governor Parkop would like to see two more franchise teams coming out of the National Capital with Lagataois being one of them.

The only underlying issue is securing a major corporate sponsor.